Car crashes through bleachers at Maine ballfield, killing 1

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine’s largest city are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man who was killed when a car drove onto a baseball field and struck him in one its most visited public spaces.

The crash on Sunday afternoon took place on a field at Deering Oaks Park in Portland. Police have not identified the man who died. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police charged the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Burt, 29, of Lisbon, with charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence of drugs. It was unknown on Monday if Burt had a lawyer.

There was also a passenger in the car who was treated and released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)