Car crashes through post office on Cape Cod

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed through a post office Friday on Cape Cod and traveled well into the building before coming to a rest.

Bourne police say one person was injured in the crash on Main Street around 4 p.m.

The driver was taken from the scene with minor injuries. A customer inside was evaluated for minor injuries but was not transported.

The building is being evaluated for structural integrity.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

