BOSTON (WHDH) - Route 1 northbound on the Tobin Bridge is partially shut down after a car became engulfed in flames Friday morning.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to put the flames out, causing smoke to billow from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officials shut down Route 1 near the exit to Beacon Street around 6:45 a.m.

As of 7:05 a.m., one lane was back open.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to take Route 1A northbound or Route 99 as an alternative.

7:05am: RT 1 NB is BACK OPEN (one lane) after a car fire on the Tobin Bridge. Everyone made it out of the car and is OK. Likely delays on 1 SB too #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 19, 2018