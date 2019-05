BOSTON (WHDH) - A car burst into flames Sunday afternoon prompting road closures and major delays.

Part of Interstate 93 northbound was been temporarily closed after a car became fully engulfed in flames just inside the O’Neill Tunnel.

Traffic was detoured to Exit 20.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

