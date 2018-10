BOSTON (WHDH) - Route 1 northbound on the Tobin Bridge is back open after a car became engulfed in flames Friday morning.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to put the flames out, causing smoke to billow from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officials shut down Route 1 near the exit to Beacon Street around 6:45 a.m.

The bridge has since been reopened.

