Car goes airborne, lands upside down after driving off roof of Weston hair salon

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car occupied by a pair of senior citizens went airborne and landed upside down in the bushes after it drove off the roof of a hair salon in Weston on Friday.

A man behind the wheel veered off Boston Post Road around 12:30 p.m., went through the parking lot of a real estate office, and down onto the roof of Masterworx Hair Design before flipping and landing upside down in a ditch below, witnesses said.

Several good Samaritans, including a landscaper, scrambled to assist the occupants. The man was able to escape the car on his own. Firefighters had to help a woman out of the wreckage.

The man behind the wheel, Vincent Giuliano, says he believes a loose floor mat is to blame.

“I think it was over the gas pedal because, in that driveway, I could not slow down,” he said. “I believe that bush cushioned the shock of the car falling. So thank goodness that bush was there. Thank goodness.”

Giuliano says he’s OK, but his wife may have some broken bones. She was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.

Hairstylist Mary Beth Martin says she raced to see what had happened after hearing a loud bang outside of the salon.

“I was in the color room with a client. We heard a bang, and then another bang. Out the window, I saw it fall right beside me in the bush out there,” she said.

Both occupants were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)