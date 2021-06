ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went into the water at a boat ramp in Essex on Friday morning.

The driver took an errant turn, causing their Jeep to become partially submerged in the water, according to the Essex Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries or environmental concerns.

No additional information was immediately available.

A driver took an errant turn this morning at the town boat ramp. There were no injuries or any environmental concerns. pic.twitter.com/J2bmvFZS9L — Essex Fire Dept. (@EssexFD) June 11, 2021

