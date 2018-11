ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car on the train tracks in Allston temporarily impacted travel on the Green Line on Saturday night.

The car allegedly veered off the road near Packard’s Corner.

It’s unclear what caused the car to end up on the tracks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)