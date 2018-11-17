Car on train tracks in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car is blocking part of the Green Line tracks in Allston on Saturday night.

The car allegedly veered off the road near Packard’s Corner. The cause of the car veering off the road is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)