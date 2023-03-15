GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Grafton are assessing a crash scene after an SUV appeared to careen into the back of a home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters and police could be seen working at the intersection of Millbury Street and Providence Road just after 4 p.m. where the vehicle had crashed into a patio area in the rear of a building.

Details on whether anyone was injured have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

