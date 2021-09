LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a home in Lowell on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on W 3rd Street discovered significant damage to the building.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

