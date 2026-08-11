CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over after a car crashed into it, with three other vehicles involved on I-93 North in Canton Monday night.

“At approximately 9 p.m., Troopers from the Milton Barracks responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars and a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 93 North, at the 1.6-mile marker in Canton,” officials said in a statement. “The left travel lane was partially open for traffic; the middle and right lanes were closed.”

Three adults were transported to the local hospitals with what were described as “serious, non-life-threatening injuries”.

All lanes resumed normal operations at 11 p.m.

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