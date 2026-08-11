CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over after a car crashed into it, with three other vehicles involved on I-93 North in Canton Monday night.

“At approximately 9 p.m., Troopers from the Milton Barracks responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars and a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 93 North, at the 1.6-mile marker in Canton,” officials said in a statement. “The left travel lane was partially open for traffic; the middle and right lanes were closed.”

Three adults were transported to the local hospitals with what were described as “serious, non-life-threatening injuries”.

All lanes resumed normal operations at 11 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox