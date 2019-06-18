Car sought after multiple windows broken at Hanson school

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanson are investigating after multiple broken windows were found at a school in Hanson late last week, and a car is being sought in connection with the incident.

Officials say several broken windows were found at the Indian Head School on Indian Head Street on Friday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed a white Chevy sedan pulling into the parking lot at around 3 p.m. and then leaving a short time later. A school employee found the broken windows shortly after that time frame.

Police have released the footage of that vehicle in hopes of identifying a person of interest and say they would like to speak to the driver of the sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanson police at 781-293-4625.

