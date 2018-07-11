LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on InstagramWednesday. The girl was born Tuesday.

The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.

This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

