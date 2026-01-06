DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Cardi B was spotted at a grocery store in Massachusetts!

The woman who took a selfie with her saw the rapper last week at a Star Market in the Dedham/West Roxbury area with a security guard.

She said Cardi B was very nice and told her to enjoy her time in Boston.

Cardi B has been spotted at several Patriots games, supporting wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The two welcomed their first child together in November.

