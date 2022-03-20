CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Carlisle Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at approximately 1:40 p.m. at Concord-Carlisle High School on Friday.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-369-1155.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)