A Nantucket man won big after scratching a million dollar prize off a ticket he bought on the island.

Kevin Purcell became a winner after he bought a “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game at one of Nantucket’s two Cumberland Farms locations, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Officials said Purcell opted for the cash option when it came to his prize, and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

A carpenter by trade, Purcell told lottery officials he hopes to put his winnings toward “building himself a house.”

Meanwhile, the Cumberland Farms he bought the ticket from on Sparks Avenue will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the odds of winning the $5,000,000 100X Cashword’s million dollar prize are 1 in 1,008,000.

