CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with his alleged participation in a multi-year dogfighting conspiracy involving the breeding, training, and fighting of dogs, officials announced Tuesday.

Corey Elliott, of Carver, has been charged with conspiring to participate in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act, said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Charmeka Parker, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, Northeast Region; Geoffrey D. Noble, Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police; and Joseph F. King, Director of the Animal Rescue League of Boston – Law Enforcement Division.

Elliot was arrested Tuesday morning and arraigned in federal court in Boston Tuesday afternoon.

According to court paperwork, Elliot is accused of organizing and hosting dogfighting events, including at his home in Carver, and constructing dogfighting pits. The documents allege he also built kennel structures designed to house and condition dogs for fighting.

The documents revealed Elliot also allegedly engaged in acts of animal cruelty including training the dogs to fight, subjecting them to violent encouters, and culling dogs that did not meet desired standards.

In June 2025, investigators searched Elliot’s home in Carver where they seized multiple “pit bull-type dogs” from an outdoor kennel area. According to court documents, several of those dogs had scarring consistent with dogfighting. Items including harnesses, leashes, syringes and veterinary medications were also taken from the residence.

If convicted, Elliot faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

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