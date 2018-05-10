A North Quincy daycare center is closed after officials confirmed a case of typhoid fever in one child.

The child contracted the rare disease after traveling overseas, a daycare official from Bright Horizons told 7News.

Children and teachers are undergoing tests as the Massachusetts and Quincy Public Health Departments work to prevent the spreading of the disease, a spokeswoman for Mass. DPH said.

Bright Horizons will reopen once testing is completed, the Bright Horizons official said.

All of the parents of children who may have been impacted have been communicated with, they added.

Typhoid fever is spread through contaminated food and water or close contact with someone who has it.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 7News on-air on online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)