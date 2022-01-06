DENVER (WHDH) — A cat has been reunited with its owner after it took an unexpected trip to a thrift store in Denver on New Year’s Eve.
A family donated a recliner to an ARC thrift store without realizing that their cat had hidden himself inside the chair.
A Denver Animal Protection officer removed the cat from the recliner and were able to reunite him with his owners.
