DENVER (WHDH) — A cat has been reunited with its owner after it took an unexpected trip to a thrift store in Denver on New Year’s Eve.

A family donated a recliner to an ARC thrift store without realizing that their cat had hidden himself inside the chair.

A Denver Animal Protection officer removed the cat from the recliner and were able to reunite him with his owners.

A Denver family wanted to donate a recliner but accidentally gave away their friendly feline, too. He was hiding inside it. Our Denver Animal Protection officer reunited the wayward kitty with his grateful owners. Yay! @DDPHE pic.twitter.com/ddEhZczNgI — Denver Animal Shelter (@DASanimals) January 5, 2022

A cat took an unexpected trip to an ARC thrift store on New Year's Eve–inside a donated recliner. Our Denver Animal Protection officer safely removed him and reunited the tabby with his much appreciative owners! @DDPHE pic.twitter.com/XgR9cEj91D — Denver Animal Shelter (@DASanimals) January 4, 2022

