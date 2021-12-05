BOSTON (WHDH) -

Dozens of kids living with disabilities came out for a special festive event in Boston Sunday.

The East Boston Health Center’s CATCH program held its 26th annual holiday party, designed to meet the medical needs of children with disabilities and chronic illnesses. The environment is less crowded and less stressful, but kids still get to celebrate the holidays and get a present.

“Many of our families have felt uncomfortable with bringing children with disabilities out into the community, and this gives them a safe place to do it,” said Dr. Tom Silva, the program’s medical director. “It’s an opportunity to be festive, especially in a time when they may not otherwise be getting that.”

“Everybody that’s come through here today has been so happy. It’s really special,” said nurse practitioner Meaghan Hamilton. “For me it’s really not Christmas without doing this.”

