The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new website Wednesday, seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials.

CoronavirusPreventionNetwork.org provides information about clinical trials happening in the United States.

Researchers are looking to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers to take part in these studies.

Anyone interested in joining can fill out a quick questionnaire. Those who qualify will be sent additional information about a study site close to them.

Four large vaccine trials are expected to start this summer and fall.

