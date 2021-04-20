(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into new, unconfirmed reports of side effects from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the six women who reportedly developed blood clots.

“These have been a handful of cases, not an overwhelming number of cases,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “We are working through and adjudicating them and verifying whether they do in fact, uh, reflect a true case.”

The CDC is recommending that people who experience new symptoms after receiving a J&J shot seek medical treatment immediately.

Symptoms include headache, backache, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, tiny red spots on the skin, and new or easy bruising.

When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the CDC reported several thousands of so-called breakthrough cases, in which people still tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after being fully vaccinated.

“So far out of more than 84 million people who are fully vaccinated, we have only received reports of less than 6000 breakthrough cases,” Walensky said.

With everyone over the age of 16 now eligible to get vaccinated, the state department is expanding travel advisories to urge Americans to stay home as the pandemic continues.

It’s listing about 80 percent of counties as no travel zones.

The state department says its change in travel guidelines does not have to do with the current coronavirus situation in those countries but is being done in an effort to align more with the CDC.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)