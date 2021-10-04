The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered advice aimed at keeping people safe from the coronavirus during the holidays.

The CDC says the safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others.

The agency made the following recommendations for safer ways to celebrate the holidays:

Decorate your home with holiday themed items and banners.

Host a video chat party with family and friends to share in the celebration.

Plan a special meal with people who live with you inspired by the holiday or event.

Have an outdoor celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart.

Watch virtual events and celebrations.

Drive or walk around your community to wave to neighbors from a safe distance.

Take a food or gift to family, friends, and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others, such as leaving them at the door.

Throw a virtual dance party and collaborate with friends and family on a playlist.

Celebrate outside with neighbors and friends.

Volunteer to help others in need.

Attend a virtual ceremony or celebration.

People who are attending an in-person celebration can protect themselves against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated if eligible, knowing when to wear a mask, and avoiding attending if sick or symptomatic.

The CDC also recommends that people bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors if possible. A window fan can also be used to blow air out of one open window while allowing fresh air in through the other open windows.

The agency added that people should avoid traveling for the holidays until they are fully vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people.

If you will be traveling with unvaccinated people, such as children younger than 12 who are not eligible for vaccines, follow recommendations for unvaccinated people and choose the safer travel options.

Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.

If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, visit CDC’s Travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)