CDC: Pet supply retailer recalling pig ears due to salmonella outbreak

A pet supplies retailer with more than a dozen Bay State stores is recalling pig ears after the Centers For Disease Control announced a salmonella outbreak connected to the popular dog treats has resulted in sicknesses in 13 states, including Massachusetts, federal officials said.

Pet Supplies Plus is recalling bulk pig ear products supplied to all locations due to the potential of salmonella contamination, according to the CDC. The retailer has more than a dozen stores in Massachusetts, including three in the Boston area.

The CDC said last week 45 people have been infected and 12 people have been hospitalized as a result of the salmonella outbreak. Most of the affected parties reported contact with a dog or contact with a dog treat.

CDC officials say those who are at risk for being infected should wash their hands thoroughly after handling dog treats, don’t let pets lick your mouth or face after eating treats, and keep small children away from the treats.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)