Pregnant woman who decide to get the flu shot this season have a lower risk of hospitalization, according to a recent report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed data from more than two million pregnant woman over six flu seasons and found that a flu shot significantly reduces a pregnant women’s chance of being hospitalized for a flu-related illness by an average of 40 percent.

They also found that more than 80 percent of pregnancies overlap with flu season.

The CDC says an estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, making it the deadliest season in more than four decades.

