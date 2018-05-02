(WHDH) — Bug bites are becoming a growing public health problem in the United States.

Illnesses from tick, mosquito and flea bites more than tripled between 2004 and 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2016 alone, there were more than 96,000 cases reported.

The illnesses include the West Nile virus, Lyme disease and the Zika virus.

The numbers show that bug bites can cause very serious health problems – even death, the CDC said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)