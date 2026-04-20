BOSTON (AP) — Pinch hitter Ceddanne Rafaela had a tiebreaking, two-run infield single in the seventh inning and the Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Monday in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game to salvage a split of their four-game series.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa also had a two-run single for the Red Sox, who halted a two-game skid.

The Tigers lost for just the second time in 10 games after taking the last two.

The game coincided with the running of the Boston Marathon. The Red Sox wore their special “Boston” home white jerseys, which debuted as a tribute to the city after the marathon bombings in 2013.

Boston starter Sonny Gray left the game in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Garrett Whitlock (2-1), the sixth of eight Red Sox pitchers, worked a perfect inning for the victory. Aroldis Chapman got the last two outs for his fourth save.

Rafaela’s grounder off reliever Tyler Holton (0-1) put the Red Sox ahead 5-3. Rafaela advanced to second on a throw to the plate that cut down a runner, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Carlos Narváez’s single.

The Tigers had taken a 3-2 edge in the sixth on Jahmai Jones’ pinch-hit RBI single before the Red Sox tied it in the bottom half on Roman Anthony’s single.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs and three hits. He walked six and had three strikeouts.

Gray gave up a run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Up next

Tigers: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday when RHP Keider Montero (1-1, 3.31 ERA) is set to face Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.07) in the opener of a three-game series.

Red Sox: Begin a three-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday with LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 2.29) set to face New York’s RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 7.00).

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