Celebrity chef Mario Batali to face indecent assault charge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrity chef Mario Batali will face a judge Friday in Boston in connection with an alleged indecent assault at a Back Bay restaurant.

Batali is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery stemming from an incident that occurred on March 31, 2017, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Batali, 58, formerly owned several restaurants around the world and is known for his appearances on the Food Network.

Batali gave up financial stake in all his restaurants earlier this year amid allegations of sexual harassment.

