Celtics announce policy for ticket holders after remainder of the season suspended

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have announced a policy for those who have purchased tickets to future games that have since been suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Ticket holders will be offered a credit for future games or will receive full refunds if games are canceled or are played in an empty arena, according to a statement from team officials.

If games are rescheduled, tickets purchased for those games will be honored on that date, the statement said.

The NBA announced a 30-day suspension of the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

The credits and refunds will be administered through the Celtics, Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster affiliates or the TD Garden Box Office.

