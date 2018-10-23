Celtics great Paul Pierce announces launch of new vaping company

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce announced Tuesday the launch of a new vaping company, which offers customers a way to use CBD oils to combat chronic pain and anxiety.
Vesper was co-founded by Pierce and Rhode Island native Elliot Mermel. Their only product currently available for purchase is the “Vesper One,” a $59 vaping device.
Pierce says vaping is a great way for him to take in CBD oils. He also believes cannabis-based medications should be allowed in sports “as an alternative to pain pills and other issues athletes deal with on a day-to-day basis.”
Many states across the country, including Massachusetts, have legalized marijuana.
Marijuana still appears on the NBA’s banned substances list.
