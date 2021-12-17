BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics on Friday placed three players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Boston will be without Al Horford, Jabari Parker, and Grant Williams when they welcome the Warriors into TD Garden.

It’s not clear when the players will be allowed to return to the team.

The Bruins have also been hit hard by COVID-19 with seven players and two staffers in COVID-19 protocol.

