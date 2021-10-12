BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Al Horford is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Horford will be subject to quarantine rules until further notice.

It’s not clear if the 35-year-old veteran has shown symptoms of the virus or if he’s asymptomatic.

The news of the positive test comes just days after the Celtics announced that Jaylen Brown had tested positive.

Brown was ruled out for Saturday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

Both Horford and Brown will miss Wednesday’s preseason game against the Orlando Magic.

There were no additional details available.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Josh Richardson (rest) – OUT

Dennis Schroder (rest) – OUT

Marcus Smart (rest) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (rest) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 12, 2021

