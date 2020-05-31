Celtics star Jaylen Brown joins protest march following death of George Floyd

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown helped organize a protest march in Georgia yesterday against police killings of black people.

Brown says he drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta on Saturday to join those in protest following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

He used his Instagram account to live stream the protest while posting photos of himself with a sign reading “I Can’t Breathe” in Floyd’s memory.

Brown, who grew up near Atlanta, said it’s important for celebrities to use their platform to speak out against injustice.

