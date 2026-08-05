BOSTON (WHDH) - A cement truck took down utility poles and wires in West Roxbury, knocking out power to more than 1,000 customers Wednesday, Boston police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Lagrange Street and Redgate Road in West Roxbury at approximately 1:43 p.m. for an incident involving down power lines. When officers arrived, they said they found a cement truck had become tangled in the wires and several utility poles came down.

Eversource crews remain on scene, and said approximately 250 customers are without power Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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