Census result: Mass. keeping same seats in Congress, but changes at local levels

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts will keep its nine Congressional representatives after the 2020 Census, but population shifts will affect state and local government, officials said.

According to the census, there are more than 7 million people living in the Bay State, a 7.4 percent increase from the previous census. That means Massachusetts will keep its current Congressional representation, but there will be changes in the state itself, Secretary of State William Galvin said.

“It will affect legislative representation at the state level. The state Senate, the state representatives, even down to local city councilors and Town Meeting members,” Galvin said. “It will be a process of recutting each precinct in Massachusetts to make sure each precinct is equal.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)