The Procter & Gamble Company voluntarily recalled specific Old Spice and Secret products due to the presence of a carcinogenic chemical.

Certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and spray products may contain benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening, the FDA said.

Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in FDA testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, the FDA added.

The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

