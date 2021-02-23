Chamber of commerce members call on Worcester city officials to bring back bar-top dining

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The city’s chamber of commerce is calling on the city of Worcester to allow bar-top seating at restaurants.

Alex Guardiola says he sent a letter to City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. to lift the restriction since Worcester’s COVID-19 status has improved.

The state’s policies allow for dining at bars if a community is in the lower risk category.

Guardiola says he believes many diners prefer bar-top seating.

“We feel that it’s an important piece for the restaurants in our city,” he said. “We’re the second-largest city in New England with a very big restaurant scene, very diverse restaurant scene and a lot of our small businesses have been hurt by the orders.”

One local chef agrees and says it can be done safely.

“I think we’ve been effective so far in making sure everyone is wearing a mask, and not roaming around and, I don’t know, I just think we can do it safely,” said The Boynton’s Heach Chef Caleb Bogren.

Augustus responding to the letter in a statement that reads:

“The city fully acknowledges the burdens that have been placed upon our small business community as a result of the covid-19 restrictions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our public health officials have reviewed and made recommendations toward safe reopening efforts informed by data and medical evidence…..We will review this request as we have with others.”

The city council is set to discuss the matter tonight.

