BOSTON (WHDH) - A chameleon may soon be up for adoption after being found on a porch in Allston last weekend.

A good Samaritan found the chameleon on a porch last Saturday and brought him to the MSPCA-Angell’s Jamaica Plain adoption center.

The MSPCA says he was a bit underweight but otherwise OK.

They put him in a warm enclosure with a heat lamp and said that “he’s lovin’ life.”

The MSPCA plans to get him ready for adoption if no one claims him.

A list of available adoptable animals can be found on the MSPCA’s website.

So far no one has claimed him so we’ll ready him for adoption. Stay tuned for more details! — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) October 8, 2021

