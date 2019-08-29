Changes coming to more than 2 dozen MBTA bus routes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Changes are coming to more than two dozen Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority bus routes this weekend.

As of Sept. 1, a number of bus lines will be adding a new weekday service and several others will be cutting the number of stops down as part of the MBTA’s Better Bus Project.

The project aims to modernize and streamline the bus network.

For a list of all routes impacted by this change click here.

