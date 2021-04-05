BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders who take the commuter rail will notice schedule changes beginning Monday.

The spring 2021 schedule provides more trains during the middle of day, offers more service options, and is a significant service increase compared to the winter schedule that had been in effect since December 2020, according to the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services.

“The MBTA and Keolis worked to create a service offering that is attractive to passengers for both its all-day frequency and ease of trip planning with trains at regular and predictable intervals,” said Steve Poftak, General Manager of the MBTA. “Adopting a regional rail style of service also helps to better position the network for a future rail transformation.”

Among the changes that were made, the Worcester Line will depart Worcester Station every hour on the hour from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. with additional options outside of those times.

Similarly, the Newburyport/Rockport Lines offer train service between Beverly and North Station every 30 minutes nearly all day.

“This schedule change establishes a service pattern we believe will better match the current and future needs of our passengers,” said David Scorey, CEO and General Manager of Keolis. “The new Spring 2021 schedule provides options that our passengers have requested and can assist in a strong and equitable economic recovery with regular service across all lines and more consistent service to many gateway cities.”

All commuter rail schedules can be viewed here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)