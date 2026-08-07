MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher has defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles in the Republican primary for a reshaped congressional district.

Hatcher prevailed even though President Donald Trump gave an early endorsement to Ogles in the 5th Congressional District. Ogles’ defeat is a rare loss for Trump, who has backed mostly winners so far in this year’s GOP primaries.

Although he lacked the president’s endorsement, Hatcher was endorsed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, under whom he had served. Hatcher campaigned as pro-Trump while emphasizing his farming background.

“Think what President Trump could do if our congressman spent less time talking and more time doing,” his campaign website said.

Ogles, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, has faced controversy. The FBI seized his cellphone in 2024 as part of an investigation into his campaign finance reporting. The Justice Department recently agreed to return the device, signaling that it was abandoning the probe, which began under the Biden administration.

The 5th District was redrawn this year by Republican officials to expand beyond central Tennessee into more rural areas and part of Memphis.

Tennessee primary voters picked a pair of Memphis-area lawmakers Thursday to square off in a dramatically reconfigured U.S. House seat that is central to President Donald Trump’s plan to try to hold on to a slim Republican majority in the midterm congressional elections.

Republicans chose state Sen. Brent Taylor, who was endorsed by Trump, to be their nominee in the revamped 9th Congressional District. Democrats picked state Rep. Justin Pearson, who gained national prominence three years ago when he was expelled from the Tennessee House for protesting in support of gun control measures.

The previously compact Memphis-based district had a majority Black population, but it was cracked apart by Republican officials this year following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakened federal Voting Rights Act protection s for minorities. Republicans hope the redistricting, which is part of a broader national plan pushed by Trump, could give them a clean sweep of all nine of Tennessee’s seats.

The new 9th District stretches about 200 miles (320 kilometers) east from Memphis across rural areas before reaching north toward Nashville. It previously favored Democrats but now tilts Republican, with 71% of voters new to the district, according to an Associated Press estimate.

Pearson noted to supporters Thursday night that it was 61 years ago to the day that the Voting Rights Act was signed. He said the Supreme Court and Tennessee lawmakers have effectively undone portions of it, leading to the redrawing of the formerly majority-Black district.

“The political dilution and degradation of our rights is happening,” Pearson said. But he added: “We’re one step closer to Washington, D.C.”

After the redistricting, longtime Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen announced that he would no longer seek reelection.

The redistricting also significantly reshaped the 5th Congressional District held by Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, who was defeated by former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher.

Hatcher prevailed even though Trump gave an early endorsement to Ogles. Ogles’ defeat is a rare loss for Trump, who has backed mostly winners so far in this year’s GOP primaries.

The new 5th District stretches from Ogles’ base in central Tennessee to the northwest corner of the state before snaking south along the Mississippi River to Memphis — with 82% of its voters new, according to an AP estimate.

Memphis voters voice their dismay over redistricting

For decades Memphis, the most populous city in Shelby County, formed the base of its own congressional district. Now the county is split among three districts that extend outward like spokes into rural areas.

Lonzo Taylor, a retired postal worker and military veteran, said Black voters like himself have had their voices diluted.

“We only had one district in the whole state of Tennessee, and you don’t even want that to be fair? It’s just terrible,” said Taylor, 72. “I love this state, but I am very disappointed in our governor,” who called lawmakers into a special session for the redistricting.

Milla Meiman, 23, who voted early in the Democratic primary, said she did not realize the congressional map had changed until receiving a letter about it in the mail.

“It’s a drastic change to have your district sort of switched around like that,” said Meiman, who works part time at an ice cream shop and public library. Meiman added: “I think it’s a voter suppression tactic.”

Terrice Thomas, 45, an educator who votes for Democrats, had to learn a lot more about the candidates when she got switched from District 9 to District 8. She is concerned Memphis constituents could get overlooked.

“Is everybody going to have an equal say on what’s happening in their communities or even the people that you’re voting for?” Thomas said. “Are they going to really take into account the different areas and what makes us unique?”

Republican Rep. Ogles faces a GOP challenger in the 5th District

The cracking apart of Memphis sent ripples throughout the state that affected Ogles, a conservative Freedom Caucus member who sought reelection and was endorsed by Trump.

Hatcher was a former state agriculture commissioner under Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who endorsed Hatcher for Congress.

Previously centered on Nashville and central Tennessee, the district now extends to the northwest corner of the state before snaking south along the Mississippi River to Memphis. Along the way it touches the borders of Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Ogles has faced controversy. His cellphone was seized by the FBI in 2024 as part of an investigation into his campaign finance reporting. But the Justice Department recently agreed to return the device, signaling that it was abandoning the probe, which began under the Biden administration.

On the Democratic side, the five-way primary featured Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, who has continued to run in the reshaped district despite being drawn out of it.

Garrett wins Republican primary for open seat in the 6th District

Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose opted not to seek reelection in the 6th District to run for governor instead. That created a contentious primary for the Republican-leaning district, which stretches east from Nashville.

State Rep. Johnny Garrett won a Republican primary that included Rose’s recent chief of staff, former U.S. Rep. Van Hilleary, who served eight years in Congress before losing a gubernatorial bid in 2002.

Mike Croley won a five-way Democratic primary.

Republican voters pick Blackburn for governor

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn defeated Rose in the GOP primary to succeed Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Blackburn, who won her second six-year Senate term in 2024, would have to give the seat up if elected.

Memphis City Council member Jerri Green won the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Republicans have held the governor’s office since 2011 and won every U.S. Senate election since 1994. Sen. Bill Hagerty won the Republican primary without opposition and will face Marquita Bradshaw, who won the Democratic nomination, in November.

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The story has been updated to correct the day of the primary election to Thursday, from Tuesday.

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Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. AP writer Geoff Mulvihill contributed from Haddonfield, New Jersey.

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