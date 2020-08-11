Chatham police officer, 2 others injured in 3 vehicle crash

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) -

A Chatham police officer and two others were injured in a three-car pile-up Tuesday night.

A cruiser, Jeep Cherokee and a Jeep Wrangler all collided at the intersection of Northgate and Crowell Road around 8:45 p.m., according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The officer suffered only minor injuries while the passenger of the Cherokee and operator of the Wrangler suffered major injuries.

Investigators believe they were all taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s Crash Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

That intersection has been temporarily closed.

No further information was released.

CHATHAM OFFICER INJURED IN 3 VEHICLE CRASH. More info here: https://t.co/3Evwd8iOmF pic.twitter.com/UbUlA3ZsVw — Chatham Police Dept. (@chathampolicema) August 12, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)