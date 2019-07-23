Chatham residents left wondering when power will be restored

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Chatham residents say they are glad they missed the worst of Tuesday’s severe weather that lashed other parts of Cape Cod. However, many are left wondering when the damage they sustained will be cleaned up and power restored.

Fierce winds sent a large tree sliding off of a hill and onto some power lines in the downtown section of Chatham that has forced them to cut power to several shops and restaurants and block access to the busy Main Street.

While the tornado did not cross the town line, Mark R. Pawlina, chief of police, said this kind of damage is a common scene across the town.

The majority of the damage could be seen along the beaches west of the downtown area.

“We were on the beach, we were guarding and I just saw a vortex, like, kind of start forming with all this wind,” a lifeguard said. “A cop pulled up and told us to get out of there and we ran and got our stuff and were leaving and my car was just shaking on the way home. So, it was bad.”

With the amount of damage done in Harwich and parts of Yarmouth, it is unclear when crews will make their way into town to clear debris and restore power.

For now, many businesses have closed their doors to the public or chosen to operate without electricity.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

