FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans are eagerly awaiting Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro on Sunday for one of the most-anticipated mashups in NFL history.

Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers will likely be the only time that Patriots fans see the seven-time Super Bowl champion face his former team and head coach Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m a Patriots fan first and foremost, but I love Tom Brady,” said Patriots fan Natoie Alves. “We have to pay homage to the greatest to ever play.”

At his weekly news debriefing on Thursday, Brady shared that he is looking forward to his return to New England.

“They know I want to kick their butt this week. I’m just excited to go out there and try to beat a really great football team,” he said.

The Buccaneers quarterback also shared his appreciation for his former coach during the press conference, saying Belichick “has everyone prepared, does a great job of that and was a great mentor for a long time.”

Officials made note of Brady’s hoarse, raspy voice on Thursday, though fans shouldn’t worry about illness slowing him down. Since taking over for Drew Bledsoe in 2001, he has only missed 19 games during his NFL career.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for 8:20 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

“[Brady] is like Michael Jordan, you gotta cheer for him no matter what,” Alves said.

