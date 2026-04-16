CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A United States Navy Sailor from Chelsea played a critical role in NASA’s Artemis II splashdown Friday, and he is now speaking out about what being part of the historic mission meant to him.

Vlad Link was the Chief Hospital Corpsman and a member of the dive medical team. He helped open the Orion capsule, assess the astronauts, and safely remove them after they splashed back down to Earth.

Link is a graduate of Chelsea High School, and said he knew he was selected for the job because of where he grew up.

“My small and hardworking community helped me shape my commitment to service that lead me to the U.S. Navy nearly 20 years ago,” Link said. “I started in Chelsea and here I am, unsure how all this has transpired over the past few days.”

Link said it took years of training to be ready for the mission.

“As a Navy diver trained to respond to patients of all levels of medical care, we are always prepared to help them,” he said.

Link said the mission was just as much about home as it was space, and the city of Chelsea helped shape who he is today.

“Coming from such a beautiful place, that being away all these years has shown me how Chelsea has gotten better and better and there was no better way to represent,” he said. “Being a part of the sports and school system there set me up for success.”

He said the support from the Chelsea community has been overwhelming.

“The support has always been there,” he said. “If they hear an accomplishment they cheer you on, and right now the support coming from Chelsea High, from the city hall, from the the entire city, every person – I’m getting messages, phone calls, that they are thankful and proud that we’re representing Chelsea across the entire nation.”

Link is now sharing a message for the next generation of Chelsea High School students.

“I would say never stop dreaming. Coming from a one-point-five, one-point-eight square mile city, being here where I am today, I am honored to represent the city of Chelsea,” he said. “Don’t stop dreaming, but dreams come with hard work. You need to work, you need to be committed, you need to stay focused.”

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