BOSTON (WHDH) - A special ceremony was held at the State House Tuesday for a United States Navy Sailor who was part of the medical dive team that retrieved the Artemis II crew when they splashed down off the coast of San Diego earlier this month.

Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman and Chelsea-native Vlad Link met the astronauts onboard the Orion capsule when they touched down in the Pacific Ocean following their historic lunar mission.

Governor Maura Healey praised his actions during the ceremony.

“We’re just so grateful to you for your service, and so I wanted to present you this citation in appreciation,” Healey said to Link.

Link is a graduate of Chelsea High School, and credits the city and his upbringing there for his success.

“The teachers in Chelsea High School, my friends, they were the true inspiration to keep me going. They believed in me,” Link said.

Now Link hopes to inspire the next generation to chase their dreams.

“It really hits home, being here. I believe my goal is to inspire the next generation, the youth, the youth of Massachusetts, to work hard,” Link said. “But you got to prepare yourself. If you don’t work hard, prepare yourself, when that opportunity comes you may not be ready.”

Link said he is going to use this rare time in his home state to visit family and friends, as well as the Veterans Home at Chelsea where he used to volunteer when he was younger.





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