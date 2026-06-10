CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea Square is getting ready to turn into a World Cup watch party.

The city is hosting its “Fiesta Futbol” celebration, bringing fans together to watch the tournament on a giant screen downtown.

“We are so excited, we are fired up, we are SO pumped!” Fidel Maltez said, City manager. “This has been months and months in the making. You can imagine, it’s a lot of meetings, a lot of coordination.”

Streets around Chelsea Square will be shut down to make room for thousands of people expected to gather and watch the matches. Games will be shown in both English and Spanish, with food, vendors, and entertainment planned throughout the tournament.

City leaders say the excitement has been building for months.

“There’s such a high energy, I keep saying the city is buzzing,” Devon Fields said, Deputy City Manager of Ops. “It’s one of the most important things that will happen for our downtown corridor.”

City leaders hope the event showcases the energy, culture, and pride that make Chelsea unique.

“Chelsea is a Latino community,” Maltez said. “It is a community of immigrants, it’s a community of futbol lovers. Futbol is our life. It’s our blood, and this is basically our Super Bowl, and it’s going to last 19 days.”

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