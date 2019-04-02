WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The famous Japanese cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom a little early in Washington, D.C.

The National Park Service said peak bloom moved from later this week to Monday due to forecast changes.

People come from near and far to take photos of the beautiful pink and white blossoms.

“I’ve lived 2 hours away my whole life and I am sad I’ve never gotten here before,” National Park Service Public Affairs Specialist Mike Litterst said. “It’s gorgeous.”

Peak bloom is official when 70 percent of the cherry blossoms open.

The last time peak bloom happened on April 1 was in 2007.

