CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers in Chicopee are being credited with helping save the life of a 2-year-old girl who wandered into a swimming pool over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a missing child in the area of the Sarah Jane Sherman Memorial State Pool on Saturday just after 7 a.m. witnessed a screaming father jump into the water to retrieve his unresponsive daughter, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The girl started breathing a short while later as officers Jacek Wanat and Flordamaris Delarosa administered CPR, police added.

“While at the park it appears that both parents thought the other had eyes on the child and in an instant she wandered off,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police believe the girl will make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation.

